Left Menu

Tech Stocks Lead Market to Record Highs Amid Global Economic Shifts

Global stock markets experienced gains, driven by technology stocks reaching new heights on Wall Street. Asian markets benefitted from potential tariff threats by Donald Trump, while U.S. bond yields and currency trading showed minimal fluctuations. Key big tech companies contributed significantly to the S&P 500's rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:52 IST
Tech Stocks Lead Market to Record Highs Amid Global Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Global markets saw an upward trend on Tuesday, largely attributed to the strong performance of technology stocks that propelled the S&P 500 to a record high.

Asian indices followed suit, with notable gains in Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi, driven by external economic developments including U.S. tariff threats.

The bond market maintained stability with minor yield changes, while key economic reports in the U.S. are awaited, alongside fluctuations in energy and currency trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024