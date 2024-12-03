Tech Stocks Lead Market to Record Highs Amid Global Economic Shifts

Global markets saw an upward trend on Tuesday, largely attributed to the strong performance of technology stocks that propelled the S&P 500 to a record high.

Asian indices followed suit, with notable gains in Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi, driven by external economic developments including U.S. tariff threats.

The bond market maintained stability with minor yield changes, while key economic reports in the U.S. are awaited, alongside fluctuations in energy and currency trading.

