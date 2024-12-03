Godrej Capital Pioneers Generative AI Transformations in Financial Services

Godrej Capital, a frontrunner in the financial services industry, is leveraging Generative AI to revolutionize customer service and credit risk assessment processes. These innovations position the company as a leader within the NBFC sector, known for its commitment to tech-driven solutions.

Through comprehensive AI-driven quality checks, Godrej Capital analyzes all customer calls and email interactions, allowing decision-makers to extract valuable insights and enhance service continuously. The automation significantly reduces manual reviews, resulting in personalized and cost-effective customer service.

Additionally, the company plans to launch the 'Godrej Capital SAKSHAM-AI/ML' platform, providing an integrated environment for Generative AI and machine learning deployment. This development promises to optimize performance and streamline operations, reinforcing Godrej Capital's promise of swift, reliable service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)