Left Menu

Godrej Capital Pioneers Generative AI Transformations in Financial Services

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, is innovating in the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector through the adoption of Generative AI. These AI-driven solutions enhance customer interactions and credit risk assessments, ensuring personalized service and effective risk management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:48 IST
Godrej Capital Pioneers Generative AI Transformations in Financial Services
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Capital, a frontrunner in the financial services industry, is leveraging Generative AI to revolutionize customer service and credit risk assessment processes. These innovations position the company as a leader within the NBFC sector, known for its commitment to tech-driven solutions.

Through comprehensive AI-driven quality checks, Godrej Capital analyzes all customer calls and email interactions, allowing decision-makers to extract valuable insights and enhance service continuously. The automation significantly reduces manual reviews, resulting in personalized and cost-effective customer service.

Additionally, the company plans to launch the 'Godrej Capital SAKSHAM-AI/ML' platform, providing an integrated environment for Generative AI and machine learning deployment. This development promises to optimize performance and streamline operations, reinforcing Godrej Capital's promise of swift, reliable service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024