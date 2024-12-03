Uber's Digital Shikara Launch: Navigating Tradition and Innovation on Dal Lake

In a pioneering step towards integrating modern technology with traditional tourism, Uber has launched its new Shikara service on Dal Lake in Srinagar. This initiative marks Uber's entry into eco-tourism and aims to revitalize heritage transportation in Jammu and Kashmir, providing tourists and locals alike the opportunity to seamlessly book the iconic Shikara rides via the Uber app.

Uber's Shikara service not only seeks to boost tourism by making the picturesque Dal Lake more accessible but also supports local boat operators with digital payment systems and safety measures. With an emphasis on convenience, the project facilitates a hassle-free touring experience, encourages sustainable income for Shikara owners, and advances environmentally conscious travel practices.

This significant launch underscores Uber's commitment to blending cultural heritage with cutting-edge convenience. As Deeba Khalid, Deputy Director of Tourism in Kashmir, pointed out, digital platforms now allow tourists worldwide to easily book such memorable experiences. The collaboration has been praised by local Shikara operators and tourists for its transparency and ease of use, expected to significantly impact the local tourism economy, especially during peak seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)