Uber's Digital Shikara Launch: Navigating Tradition and Innovation on Dal Lake

Uber introduces Shikara services on Srinagar's Dal Lake, merging tradition with technology. This venture enhances eco-tourism by offering easy access to iconic rides through a digital platform. Supporting local operators, Uber provides a sustainable income source while promoting an environmentally friendly travel experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:16 IST
Uber Shikara service launch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pioneering step towards integrating modern technology with traditional tourism, Uber has launched its new Shikara service on Dal Lake in Srinagar. This initiative marks Uber's entry into eco-tourism and aims to revitalize heritage transportation in Jammu and Kashmir, providing tourists and locals alike the opportunity to seamlessly book the iconic Shikara rides via the Uber app.

Uber's Shikara service not only seeks to boost tourism by making the picturesque Dal Lake more accessible but also supports local boat operators with digital payment systems and safety measures. With an emphasis on convenience, the project facilitates a hassle-free touring experience, encourages sustainable income for Shikara owners, and advances environmentally conscious travel practices.

This significant launch underscores Uber's commitment to blending cultural heritage with cutting-edge convenience. As Deeba Khalid, Deputy Director of Tourism in Kashmir, pointed out, digital platforms now allow tourists worldwide to easily book such memorable experiences. The collaboration has been praised by local Shikara operators and tourists for its transparency and ease of use, expected to significantly impact the local tourism economy, especially during peak seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

