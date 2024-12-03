Left Menu

FTSE Gains: Energy Surge and EasyJet's Ascent

The UK's FTSE 100 gained as energy shares rose along with oil prices, and EasyJet hit an eight-month high after positive brokerage reviews. The energy sector was buoyed by oil price increases, while miners saw gains due to copper pricing rebound. Other market movements included Marston's and SSP Group surging due to robust profit reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:16 IST
On Tuesday, the UK's FTSE 100 benchmark rose, driven primarily by an uptick in energy shares following a hike in oil prices. The energy sector recorded a 1.7% gain, largely due to favorable oil price movements ahead of an anticipated OPEC+ meeting later in the week.

Budget airline EasyJet saw its stock climb to an eight-month high with a 4% increase, as brokerages, including Morgan Stanley, adjusted their target prices upward. In the retail sector, Marston's witnessed a 7% surge after reporting a significant rise in Christmas bookings, supported by a 64.5% jump in annual profits. SSP Group advanced by 10.6% after reporting a 23% profit increase.

Miners such as Rio Tinto and Glencore gained as copper prices rebounded, while Victrex PLC soared 14% on positive full-year earnings. However, despite positive stock movements, reports indicated a dip in UK retail sales during November, linked to changes in the timing of Black Friday sales. Observers are also focused on potential instability in France's political landscape.

