FTSE Gains: Energy Surge and EasyJet's Ascent

On Tuesday, the UK's FTSE 100 benchmark rose, driven primarily by an uptick in energy shares following a hike in oil prices. The energy sector recorded a 1.7% gain, largely due to favorable oil price movements ahead of an anticipated OPEC+ meeting later in the week.

Budget airline EasyJet saw its stock climb to an eight-month high with a 4% increase, as brokerages, including Morgan Stanley, adjusted their target prices upward. In the retail sector, Marston's witnessed a 7% surge after reporting a significant rise in Christmas bookings, supported by a 64.5% jump in annual profits. SSP Group advanced by 10.6% after reporting a 23% profit increase.

Miners such as Rio Tinto and Glencore gained as copper prices rebounded, while Victrex PLC soared 14% on positive full-year earnings. However, despite positive stock movements, reports indicated a dip in UK retail sales during November, linked to changes in the timing of Black Friday sales. Observers are also focused on potential instability in France's political landscape.

