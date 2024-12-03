Left Menu

Solar Revolution: PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Meets Milestone

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has seen 1.45 crore registrations with 6.34 lakh rooftop solar installations. The scheme aims for 1 crore installations by FY27, backed by Rs 75,021 crore. Gujarat leads in installations, and subsidies are distributed within 15-21 days.

In a significant stride towards renewable energy, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has recorded 1.45 crore registrations and 6.34 lakh completed rooftop solar installations, according to recent parliamentary disclosures. The ambitious scheme targets 1 crore installations by fiscal year 2027, with a budgetary allocation of Rs 75,021 crore.

Union Minister Shripad Naik revealed these figures while addressing the Rajya Sabha, noting that subsidies are being expediently disbursed within a 15 to 21-day timeframe. Notably, Gujarat leads in the number of solar installations with a total of 2,86,545 installations, trailed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry is actively coordinating with various stakeholders, including REC, DISCOMs, and vendors, to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme. These efforts underline the government's commitment to enhancing India's renewable energy capacity and facilitating energy independence in the residential sector.

