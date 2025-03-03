Tripura's Solar Revolution: PM Surya Ghar Mufta Bijli Yojana Lights Up Homes

The PM Surya Ghar Mufta Bijli Yojana is positively transforming the energy landscape in Tripura. Launched by Tripura Rajya Vidyut Nigam Limited in 2024, this initiative aims to bolster the adoption of rooftop solar power, minimizing the reliance on conventional power sources. According to Sishir Debbarma, the nodal officer of the program, the scheme has garnered an 'excellent' response and is progressing significantly, thanks in part to the support from Prime Minister Modi and Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Debbarma noted that camps have been set up across urban and remote areas, with an ambitious target of reaching 50,000 registrations by 2027. So far, 12,500 people have registered, demonstrating widespread public enthusiasm. With government subsidies making installations affordable, the scheme offers economic relief to households by reducing electricity costs, while promoting renewable energy as a sustainable future resource.

Mrinmoy Roy, a participating vendor, expressed satisfaction with the initiative's reception among residents, stating that many have witnessed reductions in electricity bills, even to zero in some instances. Beneficiaries like Parimal and Gauri Devi Debnath shared their gratitude towards the government for this foresightful project, which not only slashes household expenses but also contributes to environmental conservation. With a 25-year lifespan and low maintenance, the solar systems are seen as a lasting investment in Tripura's green future.

