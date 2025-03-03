Left Menu

Germany's Energy Independence from Russian Gas: A Strategic Imperative

Germany is maintaining a critical stance on its energy independence from Russia, highlighting the significance of avoiding any reliance on the damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline, amidst lobbying efforts to restart the project. The German Economy Ministry, backed by Estonia, emphasizes the strategic importance of security policy.

Germany remains steadfast in its resolve to secure energy independence from Russian resources, particularly abstaining from discussions with Moscow about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as confirmed by the Economy Ministry on Monday.

This response comes amidst reports of attempts by a close associate of President Putin to persuade the United States to revive the controversial $11 billion project. Historically dependent on Russian gas, Germany has shifted its reliance to Norway, especially following the Ukraine conflict.

The German government, supported by its NATO and EU partner Estonia, asserts that avoiding Russian gas is crucial for its safety strategy, alleging any revival of the Nord Stream 2 project opposes European energy security interests. Estonia's foreign minister reinforced this sentiment by deeming any pipeline reactivation non-viable both politically and practically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

