Diwali Bhandara Initiative: Bridging Societal Gaps Through Selfless Service

The Diwali Bhandara initiative led by Asaram Bapu aims to tackle the mental health crisis by reducing ego and greed through community service. Hundreds of ashrams and volunteers organize these events, distributing essentials to the needy, promoting well-being, and fostering societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 3: Amid the rising mental health crisis, ego and greed have been identified as significant contributors. To combat this, Asharam Bapu has initiated the Diwali Bhandara, a charitable event aimed at promoting mental and spiritual wellness by supporting society's underprivileged.

The initiative reflects Asharam Bapu's belief in the divinity within every individual, encouraging participants to serve the 'Daridra Narayan' or the needy. His philosophy of 'Sabka Mangal, Sabka Bhala' has inspired many, leading to widespread participation in this charitable cause.

Organized by numerous ashrams and samitis, the Diwali Bhandara is replacing lavish Diwali celebrations with meaningful contributions. Volunteers distribute essentials like groceries, clothing, and spiritual literature to the needy, promoting happiness and reducing societal disparities. This model suggests a pathway to a richer, more harmonious society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

