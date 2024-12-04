E Cape Universities and CGE Host Conference to Tackle GBVF in Higher Education

A coalition of universities in the Eastern Cape, in partnership with the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), has convened the General Practitioners Community of Practice Conference to address the pressing issue of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in institutions of higher learning. The conference, taking place from 3 to 5 December 2024, is hosted by the University of Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu University, Rhodes University, Nelson Mandela University, and Higher Health.

The conference, themed “From Policy to Practice: Enhancing Accountability in GBV Responses and Gender Transformation in Higher Education Institutions”, emphasizes the importance of translating policy into actionable outcomes. This initiative builds on the efforts of the Gender Practitioners’ Community of Practice (CoP), launched by the University of the Witwatersrand in 2021, to foster collaboration among gender advocates within South African universities.

According to the CoP, universities reflect broader societal dynamics and are, therefore, not immune to the scourge of GBVF. Persistent challenges in addressing GBVF within higher education institutions highlight the urgent need for systemic transformation.

Policy Framework and CGE Investigations

The CGE has previously conducted legal investigations into GBVF prevention and gender equity at universities, revealing significant gaps in existing policies and practices.

At the center of discussions is the Department of Higher Education and Training’s policy framework on GBVF, which mandates institutions to:

Develop comprehensive GBV prevention strategies.

Establish clear reporting mechanisms.

Integrate GBVF awareness into academic curricula.

These measures aim to create safer, more inclusive campus environments while ensuring accountability for GBV incidents.

Conference Objectives

The conference has identified the following key goals:

Strengthening Capacity: Equip institutions with the tools to enforce existing GBVF policies effectively, ensuring transparency and accountability. Policy-to-Practice Implementation: Bridge the gap between policy commitments and tangible, measurable actions on campuses. Sharing Best Practices: Create a platform for institutions to exchange innovative approaches to GBVF prevention, survivor support, and policy execution.

Expanded Discussions and Activities

The conference will also include panel discussions featuring legal experts, gender practitioners, university leaders, and student representatives to address systemic challenges and explore solutions. Topics to be covered include:

Strategies for incorporating survivor-centered approaches into institutional responses.

The role of student activism in GBVF prevention.

Leveraging data and technology for effective GBV monitoring and reporting.

Interactive workshops will provide attendees with actionable insights, such as how to create inclusive campus cultures, improve reporting systems, and design gender-sensitive curricula.

Expected Outcomes

By fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders, the conference seeks to catalyze a unified approach to tackling GBVF across South African universities. Outcomes will be documented in a national action plan, offering a roadmap for addressing GBVF while promoting gender equity and transformation in higher education.

The CGE and participating universities reiterated their commitment to creating safer academic environments, highlighting the critical need to transform policy into impactful practices for a gender-equal society.