Innovative 'Nano Bubble Technology' Revolutionizes Zoo Water Purification

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh introduces 'Nano Bubble Technology' at Delhi's National Zoological Park to enhance water quality and protect aquatic life. The new method targets algae elimination and aims to tackle pond pollution over a 15-day trial, promising a cleaner habitat for zoo animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:09 IST
Visual from the National Zoological Park (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, has initiated a transformative approach to water purification at the National Zoological Park in Delhi by launching the 'Nano Bubble Technology'. This advanced technology aims to cleanse zoo ponds by targeting algae and similar contaminants, thus promoting healthier aquatic habitats. The technology is currently under a 15-day trial to evaluate its effectiveness in maintaining clean water conditions.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized its role in ensuring the well-being of aquatic animals. He stated that maintaining clean water is vital to preventing common issues such as foul odors, algae build-up, and discoloration that emerge from polluted pond water. This technological innovation is expected to significantly enhance water quality, providing substantial benefits to the zoo's aquatic denizens.

In a concurrent effort to mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution, especially in the winter months, the zoo has introduced additional measures, including the deployment of water sprinklers. National Zoological Park Director Dr. Sanjeet Kumar underscored the dual challenges of rising pollution levels post-Diwali and the onset of winter, all while maintaining optimal conditions for the wild animals. Measures such as enriched winter diets and heaters further exemplify the zoo's commitment to animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

