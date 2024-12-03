Left Menu

Defence Acquisition Council Approves Multi-Billion Rupee Procurements to Boost Maritime and Aerial Capabilities

On Tuesday, the Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs. 21,772 crore. This includes new watercraft for maritime operations and electronic warfare suites for aircraft. The procurements aim to enhance coastal security and aerial defense capabilities.

03-12-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved crucial capital acquisition proposals valued at over Rs. 21,772 crore, according to a Ministry of Defence statement. These acquisitions include procurement of 31 new water jet fast attack crafts (NWJFACs) for the Indian Navy, enhancing maritime capabilities.

Designed for low-intensity maritime operations, surveillance, patrolling, and search and rescue missions near coastlines, the NWJFACs are set to be instrumental in anti-piracy tasks, particularly around island territories. The DAC also approved the acquisition of 120 fast interceptor crafts, which will escort high-value units such as aircraft carriers and submarines, vital for coastal defense.

An electronic warfare suite for Su-30 MKI aircraft was also approved, significantly boosting the fighter jet's operational capabilities against enemy radars. Additionally, the DAC sanctioned procurement of six advanced light helicopters for the Indian Coast Guard to fortify coastal security. Overhauls for T-72 and T-90 tanks and Sukhoi aircraft engines were also greenlit to extend their service lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

