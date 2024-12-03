Gujarat Launches Major Recruitment for Disabled on International Day

Left Menu

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, announced a significant recruitment drive for over 21,000 government posts for disabled individuals, aligning with the UN's theme of enhancing leadership and inclusion. The initiative was welcomed by the National Federation of the Blind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:33 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ X@Bhupendrapbjp) . Image Credit: ANI
On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat welcomed a delegation of ten visually impaired individuals from the National Federation of the Blind's Gujarat branch in Gandhinagar. Celebrated annually on December 3, the day seeks to integrate persons with disabilities into the societal mainstream and transform public attitudes towards them. This year, the United Nations themed the day 'Enhancing the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future.'

A release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office stated that under Patel's visionary and empathetic leadership, the state government has embraced an inclusive approach that adheres to this year's theme, promoting equality for all. To advance this inclusive vision, the government will launch a special recruitment drive for Divyangs, targeting the filling of over 21,000 posts in government services in the forthcoming years, in accordance with established rules and guidelines.

Representatives of the National Federation of the Blind's Gujarat branch expressed their gratitude for the compassionate initiative. The event saw the attendance of the Federation's president, general secretary, and other officials. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed individuals with physical or mental disabilities as 'Divyang,' recognizing their inherent strength and dignity, according to the release.

In 2016, the Modi government enacted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which protects the rights and ensures the protection of Divyangs. Furthermore, both the Central and State Governments have initiated various welfare schemes to promote the well-being and empowerment of Divyangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

