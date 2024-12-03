China's Mineral Ban Intensifies Trade Tensions with U.S.
China banned exports to the U.S. of key minerals used in military applications, escalating trade tensions. This move follows U.S. crackdowns on China's chip sector and could impact critical supply chains. The ban highlights the geopolitical struggle over resource access and national security concerns.
China has stepped up its trade drama with the United States, imposing a ban on the export of critical minerals utilized in diverse military applications.
Announced on Tuesday, this ban intensifies existing trade tensions and follows Washington's recent clampdown on China's semiconductor industry.
Critical minerals like gallium, germanium, and antimony are at the center of the dispute, emphasizing the ongoing struggle for control over supply chains.
