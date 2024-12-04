Left Menu

Justice Sought for Bangladeshi Hindus as ISKCON Priest's Arrest Sparks Outcry

Hindu groups rallied in Telangana to protest the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and demand an end to minority atrocities in Bangladesh. Many showed support through placards and speeches, while India tightened visa rules. The arrested priest's next court date is set for January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:51 IST
Candle rally held in Telangana against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call for justice, Hindu organizations convened at Kothapet in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Tuesday, rallying with candles and donning black badges. Their protest seeks justice for Bangladeshi Hindus and condemns the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Placard-bearing demonstrators demanded an end to acts of violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Similar demonstrations were witnessed in Assam, as groups like Lok Jagaran Manch led protest rallies against what they describe as increasing atrocities faced by Hindus in the region.

India, responding to the escalating violence against religious minorities in neighboring Bangladesh, has imposed tighter visa restrictions. Meanwhile, Chinmoy Krishna Das's former lawyer, Ramen Roy, is reportedly in critical condition after being attacked. ISKCON's Kolkata Vice President voiced concerns for Das's welfare, urging Bangladesh to ensure his lawyer's safety and expressing uncertainty over Das's treatment in jail.

Chinmoy Krishna Das remains incarcerated on alleged sedition charges, with the Bangladesh court assigning January 2, 2025, as his next hearing date. His arrest stemmed from accusations by a local politician that he and others insulted Bangladesh's national flag at a Hindu rally on November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

