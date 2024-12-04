Left Menu

SDRF's Timely Rescue in Nainital: Brave Actions Amidst Deep Ditches

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued three individuals after a truck plunged into a 200-meter deep ditch in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The swift action followed a local tip-off. Another rescue operation was conducted for two oil tanker victims on November 29, highlighting the team's efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:55 IST
SDRF's Timely Rescue in Nainital: Brave Actions Amidst Deep Ditches
Visuals from the spot (Photo Source: SDRF Media Cell) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) demonstrated exemplary courage by rescuing three individuals from a truck that had crashed into a deep ditch in Nainital's Lohali area on December 3. This perilous incident was brought to the SDRF's attention by a local resident, prompting immediate response from the team.

According to official sources, the truck fell into a 200-meter deep gorge. Under the command of Chief Constable Naveen Kunwar, the SDRF team, equipped with necessary rescue tools, swiftly mobilized to the site, showcasing their readiness and tactical prowess in crisis management.

In another rescue mission earlier on November 29, the SDRF had efficiently responded to a distress call about an oil tanker accident at Bemund between Khadi and Agrakhal. The timely intervention saved the lives of the seriously injured driver and conductor, who were rescued from a 150-meter ditch despite challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

