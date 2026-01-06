Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

The Uttarakhand High Court now permits summons in cheque bounce cases to be issued via email and WhatsApp. This shift to digital modes aims to streamline judicial processes and reduce case backlogs. New electronic process rules require complainants to provide digital contact details, with robust systems ensuring information authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:39 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a significant step towards digitizing legal proceedings by allowing summons in cheque bounce cases to be served through email and WhatsApp, in addition to traditional methods.

As per a circular from Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta, the new system falls under the Uttarakhand Electronic Process Rules, 2025, which necessitates providing an accused's digital contact details at the time of complaint filing. This move aims to enhance efficiency and reduce the overwhelming backlog of such cases.

To ensure swift resolutions, the court has introduced online payment options, encouraging the accused to settle dues digitally. This development follows a Supreme Court ruling highlighting the burden of pending cheque bounce cases on the judiciary, and the high court has warned against fraudulent digital submissions.

