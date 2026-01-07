Uttarakhand's Political Turmoil: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

The murder case of Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand has sparked political contention, as Congress calls for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They allege that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is deflecting responsibility to protect his government's reputation.

The demand for a CBI investigation intensifies following claims by Urmila Sanawar, who hinted at the involvement of a 'VIP,' possibly a BJP politician. Congress insists on an inquiry supervised by a high court or Supreme Court judge.

Controversy grows over the demolition of the Vanantra Resort, where Ankita was employed, immediately following her death. Congress questions why key witnesses were excluded from the Special Investigation Team's process, amid suspicions of evidence tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)