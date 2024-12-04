Congress Demands Urgent Probe into SECI's Silence on Adani Allegations
On Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi brought forward an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, insisting on an immediate discussion regarding the controversial silence of the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) amid severe allegations against the Adani Group. The group has been accused of bribery and securities fraud by US authorities.
In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Gogoi underscored the urgent need to address the matter, emphasizing that SECI's quietude undermines the crucial principles of transparency and accountability that are expected of public sector organizations. He expressed alarm over SECI's lack of response to the charges, implicating solar power deals facilitated by the agency itself.
The silence of SECI casts a shadow over India's renewable energy ambitions and Adani's alleged misconduct highlights possible deficiencies in due diligence processes. Gogoi urges a comprehensive investigation into SECI's actions, asserting that public institutions should not protect corporate interests at the public's expense.
