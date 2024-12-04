Left Menu

Congress Demands Urgent Probe into SECI's Silence on Adani Allegations

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the inaction of the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) concerning allegations against the Adani Group. The Group faces charges from the US for bribery and securities fraud. The silence raises concerns over transparency.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi brought forward an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, insisting on an immediate discussion regarding the controversial silence of the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) amid severe allegations against the Adani Group. The group has been accused of bribery and securities fraud by US authorities.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Gogoi underscored the urgent need to address the matter, emphasizing that SECI's quietude undermines the crucial principles of transparency and accountability that are expected of public sector organizations. He expressed alarm over SECI's lack of response to the charges, implicating solar power deals facilitated by the agency itself.

The silence of SECI casts a shadow over India's renewable energy ambitions and Adani's alleged misconduct highlights possible deficiencies in due diligence processes. Gogoi urges a comprehensive investigation into SECI's actions, asserting that public institutions should not protect corporate interests at the public's expense.

