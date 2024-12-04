DRI Busts Major Mephedrone Smuggling Operation: 16 kg Seized

In a significant crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a bus on the Hyderabad to Mumbai route and apprehended two passengers involved in smuggling 16 kilograms of the psychotropic drug Mephedrone. Officials confirmed the operation on Wednesday following a tip-off about substantial drug movement.

The covert operation saw officers conducting surveillance through the night, culminating in the early morning interception on December 3. Upon searching the passengers' baggage, officials discovered a white powder later identified as Mephedrone. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of three intermediaries and receivers of the contraband in Mumbai.

The officials further revealed the seizure of Rs 1.93 crore in cash during the follow-up actions. In total, 16 kilograms of Mephedrone were recovered, and five individuals were detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.

