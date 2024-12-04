Left Menu

DRI Busts Major Mephedrone Smuggling Operation: 16 kg Seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted two bus passengers smuggling 16 kg of Mephedrone, a psychotropic drug, from Hyderabad to Mumbai. Following overnight surveillance, the passengers were caught, leading to subsequent arrests of three middlemen and receivers in Mumbai. Cash worth Rs 1.93 crore was also seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:46 IST
A photo of the drugs seized (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a bus on the Hyderabad to Mumbai route and apprehended two passengers involved in smuggling 16 kilograms of the psychotropic drug Mephedrone. Officials confirmed the operation on Wednesday following a tip-off about substantial drug movement.

The covert operation saw officers conducting surveillance through the night, culminating in the early morning interception on December 3. Upon searching the passengers' baggage, officials discovered a white powder later identified as Mephedrone. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of three intermediaries and receivers of the contraband in Mumbai.

The officials further revealed the seizure of Rs 1.93 crore in cash during the follow-up actions. In total, 16 kilograms of Mephedrone were recovered, and five individuals were detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)

