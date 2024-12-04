Rahul Gandhi Stopped at Delhi-Meerut Expressway Enroute to Violence-Hit Sambhal

Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were halted at the Ghazipur border while traveling to the violence-stricken district of Sambhal. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where barricades brought traffic to a standstill.

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav noted that his party similarly faced impediments in reaching Sambhal. The border saw heightened security as a result of the escalating situation, prompting significant traffic congestion.

Congress representative Ajay Kumar Lallu criticized the government's blockade, questioning their motives for obstructing the visit and implying concealment of facts. The violence in Sambhal, triggered by an ASI survey of a Mughal-era mosque, led to multiple casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)