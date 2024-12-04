Streamlining Taxation: Simpler Systems Sought by Majority

A recent Deloitte survey highlights a widespread preference for simplified income tax returns among taxpayers. The respondents, including industry leaders and finance managers, particularly expressed the need for an easier TDS framework and a streamlined process for computing incentives and deductions.

The survey suggests eliminating Form 16A and combining related tax sections to simplify compliance without impacting tax collections. Ideas such as a 'one rate per section' approach could significantly ease the burden while maintaining effective tax administration.

High complexity in tax audits and TDS return filing needs addressing, respondents indicated. Deloitte calls for well-structured, concise tax laws that avoid complex provisos, turning statutes into easily understandable and logically consistent documents.

