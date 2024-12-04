Energizing the Future: Cyient DLM's Solar Power Initiative
Cyient DLM has partnered with Arcedo Systems through an MoU to set up a 500 kWp solar power plant at its Mysore site. Arcedo Systems will handle the design, installation, and maintenance. This project will function under a long-term power purchase agreement where Cyient DLM will buy the solar energy produced.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Electronic manufacturing firm Cyient DLM has announced a strategic partnership with Arcedo Systems to establish a solar power plant in Mysore.
Under the agreement, Arcedo Systems will be responsible for the design, engineering, installation, and ongoing maintenance of the facility.
The solar project is structured under a long-term power purchase agreement, with Cyient DLM set to procure energy produced at the revitalized plant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Industrial Corridors: Paving the Way to Global Manufacturing Leadership
Boost for 'Made in India' Car Sensors: ISRO Chairman Advocates Domestic Manufacturing
Streamlining Visas: Boosting India's Manufacturing Prowess
Adani Energy Solutions Inks Deal for Pune-III Transmission Expansion
AeroDef Symposium 2024: Leading Innovation in Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing