Energizing the Future: Cyient DLM's Solar Power Initiative

Cyient DLM has partnered with Arcedo Systems through an MoU to set up a 500 kWp solar power plant at its Mysore site. Arcedo Systems will handle the design, installation, and maintenance. This project will function under a long-term power purchase agreement where Cyient DLM will buy the solar energy produced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Electronic manufacturing firm Cyient DLM has announced a strategic partnership with Arcedo Systems to establish a solar power plant in Mysore.

Under the agreement, Arcedo Systems will be responsible for the design, engineering, installation, and ongoing maintenance of the facility.

The solar project is structured under a long-term power purchase agreement, with Cyient DLM set to procure energy produced at the revitalized plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

