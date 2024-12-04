Left Menu

Revolutionizing Financial Dispute Resolution: The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 revolutionizes financial dispute resolution in the BFSI sector. It introduces Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms aimed at expediting processes and cutting costs. JCAM, alongside Credgenics, offers innovative frameworks like ODR to ensure swift, fair, and transparent resolutions in financial disagreements.

Updated: 04-12-2024 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The banking and financial services industry is set for a transformation with the introduction of the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024. As prolonged litigation and trust issues burden the financial dispute resolution landscape, this Bill proposes a swift, transparent, and cost-effective solution.

Targeting key challenges posed by slow and costly traditional processes, the Bill incorporates Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms. It aims to streamline resolutions and restore confidence by minimizing court interventions and increasing procedural efficiency. With frameworks like Jupiter Council for Arbitration and Mediation (JCAM), the Bill aligns with industry needs.

JCAM, in partnership with Credgenics, provides a robust solution tailored for the BFSI sector. By emphasizing neutrality, speed, and cost-effectiveness, JCAM's framework is poised to redefine dispute resolution. Supreme Court rulings further bolster this method, underlining its fairness and reliability. As the BFSI sector readies for change, collaboration between JCAM and industry leaders underscores a commitment to a more equitable and efficient system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

