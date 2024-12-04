Left Menu

Punjab CM Orders Probe After Attempted Assassination on Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple. Assailant Narain Singh Chaura, with 21 criminal cases against him, was apprehended. Mann assured a thorough investigation and strict action, emphasizing the state's zero-tolerance towards conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:26 IST
Punjab CM Orders Probe After Attempted Assassination on Badal
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed strong condemnation following an assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal. The incident, which unfolded this morning at Amritsar's Golden Temple, saw Badal performing penance activities as prescribed by the religious authorities at Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

The Punjab Chief Minister announced that a comprehensive investigation has been ordered, emphasizing his ongoing communication with the Director General of Police. The alleged assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, was swiftly detained, and Mann praised the police for their vigilance in averting what could have been a catastrophic event.

Mann, speaking at a press conference, underscored the government's commitment to ensuring security and justice. "We will not allow such conspiracies to defame Punjab," he stated, reaffirming the deployment of 175 police personnel in Amritsar. Meanwhile, Special DGP Arpit Shukla revealed the attacker's lengthy criminal record, with over 21 charges pending against him, as police investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024