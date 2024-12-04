Punjab CM Orders Probe After Attempted Assassination on Badal
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple. Assailant Narain Singh Chaura, with 21 criminal cases against him, was apprehended. Mann assured a thorough investigation and strict action, emphasizing the state's zero-tolerance towards conspiracy.
In a high-profile incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed strong condemnation following an assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal. The incident, which unfolded this morning at Amritsar's Golden Temple, saw Badal performing penance activities as prescribed by the religious authorities at Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
The Punjab Chief Minister announced that a comprehensive investigation has been ordered, emphasizing his ongoing communication with the Director General of Police. The alleged assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, was swiftly detained, and Mann praised the police for their vigilance in averting what could have been a catastrophic event.
Mann, speaking at a press conference, underscored the government's commitment to ensuring security and justice. "We will not allow such conspiracies to defame Punjab," he stated, reaffirming the deployment of 175 police personnel in Amritsar. Meanwhile, Special DGP Arpit Shukla revealed the attacker's lengthy criminal record, with over 21 charges pending against him, as police investigations continue.
