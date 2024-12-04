Fatal Highway Collision Claims Five Lives in Sardarshahar Tragedy

A late-night collision on the Mega Highway near Bukanasar Phanta, Sardarshahar, claimed five lives, according to local police reports. The accident occurred around 3:00 AM when an SUV traveling to Hanumangarh collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

Authorities, including Police Station Officer Arvind Bhardwaj, detailed the severity of the crash, noting that two SUV passengers were trapped inside the wreckage. Victims were transported to the Sardarshahar government hospital, with two critically injured individuals later moved to Bikaner; sadly, one succumbed to injuries en route, raising the death toll to five.

The deceased include Dhansraj from Sikar, Rakesh Lalram Bhargav, Pawan Ratanlal Bhargav, Kamlesh Bhavarlal Bhargav, and Nandlal Kishanlal Bhargav, all connected by community though from different locales. The truck driver, Kishor Singh Rajput, is under medical care. Police continue to investigate the circumstances, with officials visiting the accident site for further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)