Left Menu

Fatal Highway Collision Claims Five Lives in Sardarshahar Tragedy

In a tragic late-night accident on the Mega Highway near Bukanasar Phanta, Sardarshahar, an SUV collided with a truck, resulting in five fatalities. Police report two injured individuals, including the truck driver. The crash involved passengers from the same community, highlighting the severe impact on the local area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:28 IST
Fatal Highway Collision Claims Five Lives in Sardarshahar Tragedy
Police reported a head-on collision on the Mega Highway that left five people dead and two injured. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A late-night collision on the Mega Highway near Bukanasar Phanta, Sardarshahar, claimed five lives, according to local police reports. The accident occurred around 3:00 AM when an SUV traveling to Hanumangarh collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

Authorities, including Police Station Officer Arvind Bhardwaj, detailed the severity of the crash, noting that two SUV passengers were trapped inside the wreckage. Victims were transported to the Sardarshahar government hospital, with two critically injured individuals later moved to Bikaner; sadly, one succumbed to injuries en route, raising the death toll to five.

The deceased include Dhansraj from Sikar, Rakesh Lalram Bhargav, Pawan Ratanlal Bhargav, Kamlesh Bhavarlal Bhargav, and Nandlal Kishanlal Bhargav, all connected by community though from different locales. The truck driver, Kishor Singh Rajput, is under medical care. Police continue to investigate the circumstances, with officials visiting the accident site for further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024