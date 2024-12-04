Left Menu

Chaos in Punjab: Tempers Flare Amidst Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party following an assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple. The attacker was apprehended, raising questions about security in sensitive locations. Majithia demands a high court-monitored investigation amidst rising political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:12 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia launched a scathing attack on both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party following a shocking assault on Sukhbir Singh Badal, a party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister. The incident, which took place at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, has raised serious questions about security enforcement, with Majithia arguing that the state's situation is spiraling out of control.

The attacker, reportedly identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was promptly apprehended by police after the attempt, according to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office. Though Badal emerged unscathed, Majithia criticized Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for perceived lapses in security, particularly as Chaura had been spotted conducting reconnaissance of Harmandir Sahib premises days prior.

Comparing the incident to the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Majithia accused the government of targeting its critics. He called for a high court-supervised probe into the attack, questioning the police's failure to arrest Chaura earlier. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mann condemned the attack and announced a comprehensive investigation, vowing to unveil the motive behind the attack and ensure conspiracies to defame Punjab are crushed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

