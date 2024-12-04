Left Menu

Guwahati's Heritage Rail Coach Restaurant: A Unique Dining Encounter by the Riverfront

Northeast Frontier Railway opens a Rail Coach Restaurant in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar, blending heritage with modern dining. This initiative creatively repurposes decommissioned coaches, providing a unique cultural experience. With a diversified menu and local culture design, it’s both a unique dining spot and a sustainable revenue source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a novel initiative aimed at melding culture and cuisine, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced a Rail Coach Restaurant at the Uzan Bazar riverfront in Guwahati. Recently inaugurated by General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, this project marks a fresh chapter in the region's culinary landscape.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, noted that this venture is part of a larger strategy to transform disused railway coaches into unique dining spots that pay homage to local traditions. These Rail Coach Restaurants are crafted to evoke a sense of nostalgia while meeting the varied needs of passengers, tourists, and locals.

With the launch of the Guwahati outlet, there are now 17 coach restaurants operational across different sites within the Northeast Frontier Railway jurisdiction. Renowned for their distinctive environment and high-quality service, these establishments are designed with heritage elements that mirror the local culture.

The restaurant delivers a broad assortment of meals, snacks, and drinks, ensuring patrons have access to both quick and enjoyable dining options. Open to rail passengers, nearby residents, and travellers, it serves as a comprehensive dining locale. Further, it bolsters the railways' sustainable revenue and employment efforts for a range of workers.

These initiatives underscore the blending of practicality with heritage enhancement in elevating the passenger experience. The Rail Coach Restaurants not only satisfy communal dining demands but also exemplify NFR's innovative spirit and dedication to resourceful planning.

The Guwahati Rail Coach Restaurant is poised to become a focal point for culinary enthusiasts and rail aficionados, offering a distinctive dining experience amid the scenic riverfront vista. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

