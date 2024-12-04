UnitedHealthcare CEO Tragedy: A Shocking Incident

Brian Johnson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot and killed on Wednesday morning in front of the Hilton hotel located in Midtown, New York City. Police sources revealed this devastating news through the New York Post.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the business community as investigators work to uncover details surrounding this high-profile case.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth has not provided an official statement or response to inquiries made by Reuters, leaving many questions unanswered surrounding this unfortunate tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)