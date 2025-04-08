Left Menu

Supreme Court Allows Trump to Pursue Venezuelan Deportations Amid Controversy

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump's administration to proceed with deportations of Venezuelan gang members under a historical wartime act. The decision imposes limits ensuring judicial review and due process, while controversy arises over jurisdiction and presidential authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 06:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 06:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to move forward with the deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members using a rarely invoked 1798 wartime law. The court's conservative majority issued a 5-4 ruling, allowing deportations but mandating judicial review and due process.

The decision has sparked significant debate, as it challenges the balance of presidential authority and judicial oversight. The ruling asserts that detainees must be notified in a manner allowing them to seek habeas relief before their removal, a point emphasized by the court's majority.

The legal battle is set to continue, with the American Civil Liberties Union representing the detainees who argue that the act should only be applicable during declared wars. Dissenting justices raised concerns about the precedent set and the potential harm to detainees, marking a critical juncture in the ongoing immigration policy debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

