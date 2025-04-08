Microsoft Fires Employees Over AI Protest at 50th Anniversary Celebration

In a dramatic turn at Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebration, two employees were fired after protesting the company's AI technology sales to the Israeli military. The protest, which occurred at the Redmond, Washington, event, involved vocal objections that led to a temporary halt of a keynote session.

The disruption started when an engineer accused the company of facilitating military actions, citing AI uses in military targeting. Despite the company's efforts to de-escalate the situation, the protest persisted, resulting in the termination of the involved employees.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding tech companies' roles in military applications and raises questions about worker activism and corporate response to dissent. Microsoft's handling of the situation reflects broader industry trends seen previously with Google over similar contracts.

