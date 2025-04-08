DHS Offers Workforce Transition Program
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security introduced a voluntary workforce transition program, urging employees to resign, retire, or accept a buyout up to $25,000. Employees have until April 14 to decide. The program exempts law enforcement staff.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a new voluntary workforce transition program, as revealed in an internal email to employees. The program encourages staff to consider resigning, retiring, or taking a buyout offer of up to $25,000.
The initiative provides DHS employees with three options and sets a deadline until midnight on April 14 for employees to make their decision. This strategic move aims to streamline workforce operations within the department.
Law enforcement officers within DHS will not be affected by this program, as they are excluded from participating, according to the contents of the email.
(With inputs from agencies.)
