Shimla Police Dismantles Infamous Drug Syndicate: 50 Arrests Made
Shimla police have dismantled the notorious Shahi Mahatma gang, with 50 arrests made and uncovering digital transactions worth Rs10-11 crore. This marks a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking, reducing the drug supply chain and impacting organized crime in the region.
The infamous Shahi Mahatma gang, a notorious drug syndicate operating in Shimla district, has been significantly dismantled with the arrest of nine more suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to 50, according to police statements released Wednesday.
Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi described the arrests as a major milestone in the district police's ongoing battle against drug trafficking, highlighting the department's tireless efforts over the past two years that have led to almost 700 registered cases and 1,200 arrests.
Investigations have highlighted the use of digital platforms by drug syndicates, showcasing the evolving sophistication of these networks. The Shimla police have also introduced community-focused initiatives and technology-driven approaches to tackle the drug menace.
