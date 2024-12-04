Shimla Police Dismantles Infamous Drug Syndicate: 50 Arrests Made

The infamous Shahi Mahatma gang, a notorious drug syndicate operating in Shimla district, has been significantly dismantled with the arrest of nine more suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to 50, according to police statements released Wednesday.

Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi described the arrests as a major milestone in the district police's ongoing battle against drug trafficking, highlighting the department's tireless efforts over the past two years that have led to almost 700 registered cases and 1,200 arrests.

Investigations have highlighted the use of digital platforms by drug syndicates, showcasing the evolving sophistication of these networks. The Shimla police have also introduced community-focused initiatives and technology-driven approaches to tackle the drug menace.

