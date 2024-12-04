CM Dhami Unveils 'Upanishadic Darshan Bodh': Bridging Vedic Wisdom and Modern Life

In a ceremony graced by prominent personalities, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially unveiled Prakash Suman Dhyani's latest literary work titled 'Upanishadic Darshan Bodh'. This notable event took place at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, attracting dignitaries including Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and former Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Chief Minister praised Dhyani for demystifying the profound teachings of the Upanishads, contributing significantly to Indian Vedic philosophy and Sanatan culture. He emphasized that the book eloquently presents the intricate wisdom of the Upanishads in an accessible manner, aligning with India's knowledge tradition that perceives the world as a single family, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The Upanishads, described by Dhami as the cornerstone of Indian culture and philosophy, offer guidance and practical wisdom, increasingly relevant amid today's rapid scientific and competitive advancement. The work is deemed crucial for spiritual development, echoing India's reputation as a nucleus of spiritual thought, famously nurtured by figures like Adi Shankaracharya and Swami Vivekananda.

