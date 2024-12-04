Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Officer Dies in Fierce Naxal Encounter

A head constable of the District Reserve Guard was killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Anti-Naxal operations continue in the area. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasizes the state's commitment to combating Naxalism and achieving peace in the Bastar region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:35 IST
Chhattisgarh Officer Dies in Fierce Naxal Encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A District Reserve Guard head constable has been killed in a confrontation with Naxalites in the dense forests of Abujhmarh, Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh. Police have identified the fallen officer as Birendra Kumar Sori, whose death occurred during ongoing anti-Naxal operations, which continue in the area.

Authorities report that efforts to search and patrol the region remain active as security forces aim to curb Naxalite activities. Detailed updates regarding the situation are expected as operations proceed.

Highlighting the government's strategic stance against Naxalism, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state's resolve to eradicate the threat. Sai noted significant advancements towards peace in the Bastar region since his administration assumed power, emphasizing ongoing review meetings to assess progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024