Chhattisgarh Officer Dies in Fierce Naxal Encounter

A District Reserve Guard head constable has been killed in a confrontation with Naxalites in the dense forests of Abujhmarh, Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh. Police have identified the fallen officer as Birendra Kumar Sori, whose death occurred during ongoing anti-Naxal operations, which continue in the area.

Authorities report that efforts to search and patrol the region remain active as security forces aim to curb Naxalite activities. Detailed updates regarding the situation are expected as operations proceed.

Highlighting the government's strategic stance against Naxalism, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state's resolve to eradicate the threat. Sai noted significant advancements towards peace in the Bastar region since his administration assumed power, emphasizing ongoing review meetings to assess progress.

