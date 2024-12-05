Left Menu

Euro Staggers as Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000 Amid French Political Turmoil

As the French government faces collapse, the euro struggles amid economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has eclipsed $100,000, driven by expectations of favorable U.S. regulations under Donald Trump. Traders anticipate further volatility in European markets, while Asian and U.S. financial dynamics reflect mixed economic signals and cautious investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 08:44 IST
Euro Staggers as Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000 Amid French Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid the fallout from France's government collapse, the euro remains subdued, reflecting anxiety over Europe's second-largest economy. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has broken the $100,000 barrier for the first time, buoyed by hopes that a Trump administration will support a friendly regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin rose as high as $101,626 in Asian trading hours, marking a 138% gain this year. Senior analyst Kyle Rodda notes that reduced regulatory risk, U.S. fiscal concerns, and geopolitical instability provide ongoing support for the cryptocurrency's rising prices.

French political disarray may prolong, impacting economic stability, while ECB's potential interventions remain uncertain. In parallel, Asian currencies like the South Korean won experience turbulence due to local political upheaval, and global markets remain alert to potential interest rate changes in Japan and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024