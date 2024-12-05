Assam Cabinet Unveils Landmark Decisions in Infrastructure and Education

In a strategic move to bolster Assam's infrastructure and educational landscapes, the state cabinet has sanctioned a slew of critical measures. Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the decisions include a new beef ban across public establishments in alignment with the successful 2021 Assam Cattle Preservation Act.

Further enhancing transport connectivity, the cabinet has earmarked Rs. 116 crore for upgrading the road to the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to six lanes, with the total project cost reaching Rs. 474 crore. Plans are also in place for instituting a literary award named after Dr Homen Borgohain, provided to pensioners except for government employees.

Chief Minister Sarma also revealed Assam's developmental trajectory with major projects totaling Rs 1 lakh crore, poised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at the upcoming Advantage Assam Summit. Key ventures include expansions of Bongaigaon Refinery and Namruo Fertilizer Plant, the Guwahati Ring Road project, and a pivotal railway link to Bhutan.

(With inputs from agencies.)