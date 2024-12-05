ISRO's PSLV-C59 to Launch World's First Precision Formation-Flying Mission
India's ISRO is set to launch the PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission, a groundbreaking initiative demonstrating precision formation-flying technology. Postponed due to a spacecraft anomaly, the launch will now occur on December 5, 2024. The mission, developed with ESA, aims to study the Sun's corona using innovative technologies.
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is poised to launch the ambitious PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission on Thursday at precisely 4:04 p.m. This distinctive mission signifies a significant collaboration between ISRO and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), leveraging the PSLV-C59 vehicle to transport the spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit.
Initially scheduled for Wednesday, the launch was delayed due to an anomaly detected within the PROBA-3 spacecraft, resulting in a rescheduled liftoff set for December 5, 2024. The mission, a significant collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), promises to be a momentous initiative in space technology and research.
Central to the mission's design is PROBA-3's role as the world's first precision formation-flying project, involving a pair of satellites orbiting in tandem as if they were a singular rigid structure. This undertaking is set to demonstrate cutting-edge formation flying and rendezvous technologies while enabling detailed solar corona studies, aided by novel metrology sensors and control algorithms.
