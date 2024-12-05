Left Menu

ISRO's PSLV-C59 to Launch World's First Precision Formation-Flying Mission

India's ISRO is set to launch the PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission, a groundbreaking initiative demonstrating precision formation-flying technology. Postponed due to a spacecraft anomaly, the launch will now occur on December 5, 2024. The mission, developed with ESA, aims to study the Sun's corona using innovative technologies.

Visuals from Sriharikota (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is poised to launch the ambitious PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission on Thursday at precisely 4:04 p.m. This distinctive mission signifies a significant collaboration between ISRO and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), leveraging the PSLV-C59 vehicle to transport the spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit.

Initially scheduled for Wednesday, the launch was delayed due to an anomaly detected within the PROBA-3 spacecraft, resulting in a rescheduled liftoff set for December 5, 2024. The mission, a significant collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), promises to be a momentous initiative in space technology and research.

Central to the mission's design is PROBA-3's role as the world's first precision formation-flying project, involving a pair of satellites orbiting in tandem as if they were a singular rigid structure. This undertaking is set to demonstrate cutting-edge formation flying and rendezvous technologies while enabling detailed solar corona studies, aided by novel metrology sensors and control algorithms.

