Ayodhya Celebrates the 43rd Ramayan Mela: A Tribute to Lord Ram's Legacy

The 43rd edition of the Ramayan Mela kicked off with great fervor in Ayodhya today, as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the event at Ramkatha Park. Spanning four days from December 5 to December 8, this cultural extravaganza celebrates Ayodhya's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, while also paying homage to the life and principles of Lord Ram. The Chief Minister is also scheduled to visit Hanuman Garhi, offer prayers at the Ram Lalla temple, and review the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir before departing for Mumbai at 12:45 p.m.

Kamlesh Singh, Secretary-General of the Ramayana Mela Committee, expressed the global excitement of Sanatanis, stating, "The honor we have received is a moment of great excitement for Sanatanis worldwide. After 500 years, Sita and Lord Ram have been enshrined in their palace, and a grand procession will travel from here to Janakpur." This celebration marks not only the fulfillment of the struggles depicted in the Ramayana but also the sacrifice of nearly 700,000 individuals.

Traditionally, the Ramayan Mela begins with the Chief Minister's inaugural address and concludes with the Governor's participation on the final day, featuring various ministers throughout the event. The Mela aims to promote the ideals of Lord Ram, his governance, and familial values globally, with particular emphasis on Lord Ram's ceremonial "Baraat Yatra" departing from Ayodhya, a source of joy for devotees. Ram's enduring values, as a brother, king, son, and husband, along with Sita as a paragon of familial virtue, are intended to inspire households everywhere. These ideals have been upheld for 43 years since the Mela's inception by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji and contributors like Sheetla Singh.

