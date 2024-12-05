India Wins ISSA Good Practice Award for Asia and Pacific 2024, Recognizing EPFO’s Excellence in Social Security Initiatives

India has been awarded the prestigious International Social Security Association (ISSA) Good Practice Award for Asia and Pacific 2024 during the Regional Social Security Forum held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The honour was presented by Dr Mohammed Azman, President of ISSA. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, was lauded for its innovative and inclusive social security initiatives, receiving five Certificates of Merit for various programs and a Special Mention for its Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra).

EPFO was recognized for its commitment to reform and innovation through the following initiatives:

1. Communication Channels: Enhancing Stakeholder Engagement

EPFO adopted the ISSA Guidelines on Communication by developing a comprehensive Communication Framework Document (CFD). This framework utilizes digital and non-digital platforms, including webinars, SMS, emails, social media, and localized outreach programs like Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, to effectively communicate with stakeholders and educate them about social security schemes.

2. E-Proceedings: Digitizing Judicial Processes

In a bid to enhance transparency and efficiency, EPFO introduced E-Proceedings to digitize judicial inquiries related to non-compliance by employers. This end-to-end online process has significantly reduced inquiry time, ensured fairness, and bolstered transparency in compliance determinations.

3. Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0: Bringing Services Closer

Addressing the challenges faced by members in remote districts, Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 ensures last-mile delivery of services. Held monthly across the nation, the program resolves grievances on the spot and facilitates easy access to EPFO services, aligning with the government’s Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business policies.

4. Multilingual Call Centers: Inclusive Grievance Redressal

EPFO launched multilingual call centers offering assistance in 12 regional languages. This initiative aligns with the ISSA Guidelines on Service Quality and ensures inclusive communication for diverse linguistic populations across India.

5. Prayaas: Empowering Pensioners

Under Prayaas, EPFO prioritizes pensioners by issuing Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) on the day of retirement. This initiative has grown steadily, ensuring timely pension access and enhanced retirement benefits for members.

Special Mention: Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra)

The Digital Life Certificate, also known as Jeevan Pramaan Patra, received a Special Mention for leveraging biometric Aadhaar authentication to simplify life certificate submissions for pensioners, ensuring seamless pension disbursement.

Impact and Future Outlook

These initiatives underscore EPFO’s commitment to adopting innovative, member-centric practices aligned with changing economic and social dynamics. They have significantly improved accessibility, transparency, and inclusivity in India’s social security systems.

Speaking about the awards, Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General of ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation), who received the awards on behalf of EPFO, expressed gratitude and reiterated the organization’s mission to deliver excellence in service delivery.

This global recognition not only highlights India’s leadership in social security administration but also sets a benchmark for adopting good practices worldwide. Team EPFO is now inspired to further innovate and expand its efforts to serve its members efficiently.

ISSA Good Practice Award

The ISSA Good Practice Award celebrates initiatives that align with the association’s guidelines for improving social security systems worldwide. India’s achievement at the Asia-Pacific level is a testament to the country’s commitment to modernizing and making its social security infrastructure more inclusive and effective.