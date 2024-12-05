Left Menu

EU and Mercosur: A Historic Trade Agreement on the Horizon

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is finalizing a trade deal between the EU and Mercosur, marking the largest ever trade and investment partnership. Facing opposition at home, especially from farmers, von der Leyen aims to push forward amid geopolitical shifts and resource needs.

Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia

In a significant diplomatic move, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Latin America to finalize a long-awaited trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc. This agreement is poised to be the largest trade and investment partnership to date, promising mutual benefits for both regions.

The Mercosur bloc, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, is expected to announce the trade agreement during a meeting in Montevideo. This deal would represent the EU's most significant tariff reduction in history, opening markets and fostering economic growth across continents.

However, the path forward is fraught with challenges. European farmers strongly oppose the deal, citing concerns over cheap imports of South American commodities, particularly beef that does not meet EU's green and food safety standards. Countries like Germany support the agreement to diversify trade away from Russia and China and to secure critical minerals essential for a green transition.

