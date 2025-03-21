Left Menu

India and US Advance Towards Landmark Bilateral Trade Agreement

India and the US are progressing in bilateral trade talks, aiming to establish a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that reduces tariff barriers and enhances market access. Both nations are working towards solidifying frameworks from recent high-level meetings, aiming for a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:55 IST
India and US Advance Towards Landmark Bilateral Trade Agreement
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in international trade relations, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday that India and the United States are making substantial progress in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement aimed at expanding trade and reducing both tariff and non-tariff barriers.

During a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the concerted efforts of both governments to establish a robust framework for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), a multisectoral pact expected to benefit both nations. This announcement follows the 14th Ministerial-level India-US Trade Policy Forum, co-chaired by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

The ongoing trade discussions, alongside recent high-level visits, including Minister Goyal's trip to the US, underscore the commitment to fostering a deeper economic relationship. With the BTA, both countries aim to build a more integrated supply chain, increase trade in goods and services, and enhance sectoral cooperation, taking their trade relationship to unprecedented levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025