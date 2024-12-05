OPEC+ Postpones Oil Output Increase Until 2025

OPEC+ has chosen to postpone its increase in oil output until April 2025, according to a source familiar with the group's meeting. The decision is aimed at providing further support to the oil market, which continues to face volatility.

The oil-producing coalition plans to start unwinding its most recent production cuts in a phased manner, beginning in April 2025 and extending until 2026. This gradual approach is intended to stabilize supply and demand dynamics more effectively.

The latest postponement by OPEC+ reflects ongoing concerns about the global energy market's recovery trajectory and underscores the group's cautious strategy in adjusting output levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)