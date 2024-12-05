OPEC+ Maintains Oil Production Levels for Q1 2025
OPEC+ has decided to keep oil production stable for the first quarter of 2025, according to unnamed sources cited by Interfax news agency. Production is set to increase thereafter, continuing until September 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:42 IST
- Country:
- Russia
According to the Interfax news agency, OPEC+ has resolved to maintain current oil production levels for the initial quarter of 2025, marking a significant decision in the global oil market.
The agency, citing anonymous sources, reports that the group plans to augment production beyond this period, extending to September 2026.
This decision comes amid ongoing discussions within the group, which weigh global demand and economic conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- OPEC
- production
- oil
- Q1 2025
- Interfax
- news agency
- September 2026
- energy
- market
- sources
Advertisement