RBI's Monetary Policy: Status Quo Amid Economic Challenges

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to unveil its interest rate decision on Friday, following a three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), amidst mounting concerns over high inflation and sluggish GDP growth.

Market analysts expect the RBI to maintain the current short-term lending rate, or repo rate, at 6.5%, a level maintained since February 2023. However, adjustments to the cash reserve ratio (CRR) might be on the table, considering mixed economic indicators.

The announcement was made on social media by the RBI, highlighting Governor Shaktikanta Das's upcoming statement. Notably, this meeting marks the end of Das's current term as Governor, concluding on December 10.

