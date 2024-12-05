Delhi BJP Launches Campaign to Advocate Ayushman Bharat Implementation

In a bid to secure public backing for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rolled out a missed call initiative through number 7820078200. Party leaders emphasized the necessity of the scheme's implementation in the capital, attributing the delay to the current government's political stance.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, accompanied by MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, and Bansuri Swaraj, highlighted their concerns during a press conference. Alongside the missed call campaign, BJP MPs have commenced signature drives in various constituencies, urging local citizens to support the initiative.

Sachdeva criticized the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for obstructing the national scheme's operation in Delhi, arguing that it deprives residents of essential healthcare services. Despite the court's support for Ayushman Bharat, the local government, according to the BJP, prioritizes political agendas over public welfare. The controversy continues as BJP leaders advocate for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)