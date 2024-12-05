Cary Kochman Bids Farewell to Citigroup
Cary Kochman, a leading figure in Citigroup's mergers and acquisitions division, is retiring after approximately 14 years. Details of his departure have been shared by sources close to the matter, though Citigroup has not provided a public comment on the situation.
While Citigroup's spokesperson refrained from commenting on Kochman's exit, industry insiders acknowledge his substantial impact on the bank's strategic acquisitions and growth.
With Kochman's retirement, the banking sector awaits further details on who will succeed him in leading Citigroup's influential M&A group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
