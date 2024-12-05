Cary Kochman Bids Farewell to Citigroup

Cary Kochman, a prominent figure in Citigroup's mergers and acquisitions division, will retire after nearly 14 years of service. His departure marks the end of an era for the Wall Street bank's deal-making team, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

While Citigroup's spokesperson refrained from commenting on Kochman's exit, industry insiders acknowledge his substantial impact on the bank's strategic acquisitions and growth.

With Kochman's retirement, the banking sector awaits further details on who will succeed him in leading Citigroup's influential M&A group.

(With inputs from agencies.)