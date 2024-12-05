Left Menu

Cary Kochman Bids Farewell to Citigroup

Cary Kochman, a leading figure in Citigroup's mergers and acquisitions division, is retiring after approximately 14 years. Details of his departure have been shared by sources close to the matter, though Citigroup has not provided a public comment on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:41 IST
Cary Kochman Bids Farewell to Citigroup
Cary Kochman

Cary Kochman, a prominent figure in Citigroup's mergers and acquisitions division, will retire after nearly 14 years of service. His departure marks the end of an era for the Wall Street bank's deal-making team, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

While Citigroup's spokesperson refrained from commenting on Kochman's exit, industry insiders acknowledge his substantial impact on the bank's strategic acquisitions and growth.

With Kochman's retirement, the banking sector awaits further details on who will succeed him in leading Citigroup's influential M&A group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024