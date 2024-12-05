JPC Meeting on Waqf Bill: New Reforms & Upcoming Sessions

The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagdambika Pal, announced that representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs engaged in the latest session, following the extension of the committee's tenure. This meeting, the 28th in a series, addressed property disputes between Waqf and state governments.

The committee's tenure has been stretched until the next Parliament session, with the next meetings scheduled for December 11 and 12. Previously, 27 sessions, gathering input from various governmental bodies, had already taken place, highlighting the committee's commitment to a thorough analysis.

This ongoing dialogue is part of a broader effort to report comprehensively on the Waqf Bill, which aims to introduce reforms such as digitisation and transparency in managing waqf properties. Since August, the JPC has engaged with six ministries and reviewed inputs from 195 organizations, underscoring the importance of stakeholder involvement in the reform process.

(With inputs from agencies.)