Political Tensions Rise in Telangana: Harish Rao's Detention Sparks Protests

The detention of BRS leader Harish Rao by Telangana police has stirred political tensions within the state. Telangana Congress President Bomma Maheshkumar Goud defended the police action, stating that officers were merely fulfilling their duties. "Threatening officers is unacceptable and actions against such conduct are lawful," he remarked.

Harish Rao's detention occurred at Padi Kaushik Reddy's residence, leading to his subsequent transport to the Gachibowli police station, where he was later released. The incident ignited protests from BRS supporters, with BRS national spokesperson D. Sravan condemning the move as 'illegal' and accusing the administration of dictatorial actions.

BRS MLA Harish Rao criticized Telangana's governance as 'demonic', despite its democratic label. He claimed the police aimed to arrest Kaushik Reddy without justification following his complaint about phone tapping. Tensions escalated as government officials faced accusations of partisanship and evading accountability.

