India's Railways to Modernize with Advanced Track Monitoring Technology

The Indian Railways is set to implement the Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS) across all zones, enhancing track safety and efficiency with real-time data. Announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this initiative will revolutionize track maintenance through cutting-edge technologies, benefiting both workers and passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:18 IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move towards modernizing India's rail infrastructure, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the deployment of the Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS) throughout the country's railway zones. This technology-driven initiative is designed to bolster safety and efficiency within the network by leveraging state-of-the-art track inspection and maintenance methods.

Speaking at a press briefing at New Delhi Station, the Rail Minister stressed the significance of advanced technology in transforming track maintenance jobs. With ITMS, trackmen will gain access to precise, real-time data, enhancing their ability to perform tasks more safely and effectively.

ITMS, installed on Track Recording Cars, utilises advanced sensors and high-speed cameras to monitor rail conditions at speeds up to 200 km/h. This comprehensive system includes contactless laser sensors for track alignment, high-speed cameras for identifying defects, and technology for 3D mapping. Such groundbreaking features ensure uninterrupted and secure railway operations.

The data collected is processed with sophisticated analytics, integrated into the Track Management System, and made accessible to officials via an online portal. This technology provides critical reports on track conditions, ensuring accurate maintenance decisions.

Since its pilot launch in 2022, ITMS has seen deployments across the Indian Railways, covering extensive track lengths and ensuring long-term sustainability and safety. Minister Vaishnaw underlined ITMS as pivotal to realizing the government's vision for a smarter and more efficient railway system, benefiting both workers and travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

