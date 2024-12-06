Delhi's Air Quality Sees Improvement Amid Persistent Pollution Concerns
Delhi's air quality improved to a moderate category following a month of high pollution levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 183, yet some areas face poor conditions. Supreme Court relaxes restrictions, allowing schools to resume physical classes as efforts to tackle pollution continue.
After a month of battling severe air pollution, Delhi has witnessed an improvement in its air quality, marked by a moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) of 183, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data as of 7 am on Friday.
Although major areas like Chandani Chowk and ITO recorded AQIs within the moderate range, other localities such as Anand Vihar and Rohini registered poor AQIs, raising ongoing concerns about air quality disparities across the city. To combat these concerns, a truck-mounted water sprinkler was deployed in RK Puram, releasing water droplets to mitigate pollution.
The Supreme Court's recent decision to ease the Commission for Air Quality Management's restrictions from GRAP stage IV to stage II reflects the overall improvement. This announcement was quickly followed by the Delhi Government Directorate of Education's directive allowing schools to resume normal physical classes, signaling a return to routine amidst continued pollution challenges.
