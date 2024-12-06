Delhi's Air Quality Sees Improvement Amid Persistent Pollution Concerns

After a month of battling severe air pollution, Delhi has witnessed an improvement in its air quality, marked by a moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) of 183, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data as of 7 am on Friday.

Although major areas like Chandani Chowk and ITO recorded AQIs within the moderate range, other localities such as Anand Vihar and Rohini registered poor AQIs, raising ongoing concerns about air quality disparities across the city. To combat these concerns, a truck-mounted water sprinkler was deployed in RK Puram, releasing water droplets to mitigate pollution.

The Supreme Court's recent decision to ease the Commission for Air Quality Management's restrictions from GRAP stage IV to stage II reflects the overall improvement. This announcement was quickly followed by the Delhi Government Directorate of Education's directive allowing schools to resume normal physical classes, signaling a return to routine amidst continued pollution challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)